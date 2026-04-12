Global Sumud Flotilla sails again from Barcelona with 70 vessels bound for Gaza

Over 1,000 activists join largest flotilla mission as humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:00 pm IST
Activists wave flags aboard a flotilla vessel departing Barcelona port
Activists aboard a flotilla vessel wave flags as it departs Barcelona for Gaza. Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla/Instagram

The Global Sumud Flotilla, described by organisers as the largest civilian-led maritime mission to date, departed from Barcelona on Sunday, April 12, for the second time in less than a year, aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The convoy comprises around 70 vessels carrying more than 1,000 participants from over 70 countries. Organisers say the mission seeks to address worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where shortages of food, medical supplies and basic services have intensified amid ongoing restrictions.

Among the vessels are the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise, which is providing technical and navigational support, and the humanitarian rescue vessel operated by Open Arms, tasked with strengthening emergency response and civilian protection measures during the voyage.

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According to posts shared by organisers and activists, over 2,000 people assembled at Barcelona port to bid farewell to the Global Sumud Flotilla as it set sail. Images circulating online showed backpacks packed with school supplies, toys and handwritten letters by children in Barcelona, intended for children in Gaza and included in the flotilla’s aid cargo.

Crowd gathers along waterfront in Barcelona to see off Gaza-bound flotilla.
Supporters gather along the Barcelona waterfront to bid farewell to the departing flotilla. Photo: Instagram
Backpacks filled with school supplies placed on a boat as part of Gaza-bound aid cargo.
Backpacks with school supplies, toys and letters prepared in Barcelona are loaded onto a flotilla vessel bound for Gaza. Photo: Instagram

Speaking at a press conference in Barcelona, Pablo Castilla, one of the flotilla’s spokesperson, said that the main objective of the initiative is “to condemn international complicity in the genocidal crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, to demand accountability for those responsible, and to open a humanitarian corridor by sea and land.”

He also noted concerns that global focus on Gaza has diminished amid escalating regional tensions.

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In a statement, the Global Sumud Flotilla Steering Committee said the departure marked a shift “from grief to action”, adding that the mission forms part of broader international efforts to address the crisis.

Activists on board also shared personal motivations for joining the voyage. Palestinian activist Suzanne Abdullah said her participation reflects a history of displacement and conflict affecting Palestinians, while others described the mission as an attempt to draw attention to the impact of the crisis on access to education, healthcare and basic needs.

Global Sumud Flotilla organisers and activists speak at a press conference in Barcelona ahead of departure.
Organisers and activists address a press conference in Barcelona before the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail. Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla/Instagram

Organisers have called on the international community to ensure the safe passage of the vessels and to avoid any actions that could obstruct the mission.

The latest voyage follows an earlier attempt in September 2025, when a smaller flotilla departing from Barcelona was intercepted before reaching Gaza, with participants detained and later deported.

The current mission sets sail amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where aid access remains severely restricted and large sections of the population continue to face displacement and shortages of essential supplies.

Activists on a small vessel wave Palestinian flags during flotilla departure.
Activists wave Palestinian flags from a vessel as part of the flotilla leaving Barcelona. Photo: Instagram
Large crowd gathers near Barcelona port during flotilla departure.
Thousands gather near Barcelona port to witness the departure of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Photo: Instagram
People crowd Barcelona port walkway as flotilla prepares to depart.
Crowds fill the port area in Barcelona as the Gaza-bound flotilla sets sail. Photo: Instagram

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:00 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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