Israeli rabbi who called to flatten Gaza chosen for torchlighting

An Israeli rabbinical judge, Rabbi Avraham Zerbiv, who has been associated with calls to “flatten Gaza”, has been selected to light a torch at Israel’s 78th Independence Day ceremony on Tuesday, April 21, at Mount Herzl.

Zerbiv, a 54-year-old judge at the Tel Aviv Rabbinical Court, is also an active reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). During operations in Gaza following the October 7 attacks, he worked as a D9 armoured bulldozer operator, drawing attention through videos shared online.

Este soldado israelí se llama Avraham Zarbiev. Es conductor d excavadora militar y participó en la demolición de numerosas viviendas en la Franja de Gaza. Exigió que las casas de Gaza fueran arrasadas y publica regularmente videos q documentan su participación en la destrucción🧵 pic.twitter.com/RQa4elT5HV — aapayés (@aapayes) April 10, 2026

According to Israeli media reports, including The Times of Israel and Ynet, he became known among troops for encouraging soldiers during deployments.

Avraham Zerbiv, a judge based in the occupied West Bank settlement of Ariel, was found to have breached judicial ethics rules over statements and media appearances in which he advocated the destruction of Gaza.

The selection was announced by Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev following recommendations from a public advisory committee.

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Regev said the honour recognises individuals who contribute through both civic duty and religious life, adding that such figures help shape Israeli society.

In a post on X, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised Zerbiv, describing him as a “true Torah scholar” and commending his continued reserve service, adding that he “lifts the spirits of our fighters and instils strength and hope”.

The decision has drawn criticism due to his association with demolition work in Gaza and remarks attributed to him during the conflict.

Zerbiv told reporters in an interview that the recognition reflects the broader efforts of personnel in the field rather than his individual role. He added that such operations were intended to reduce risks to soldiers.

Torchlighting at Independence Day is considered a significant national honour in Israel, awarded to individuals seen as making notable contributions to public life.