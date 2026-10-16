GMR Aero Technic MoU to bring Canadian STCs to Indian operators

The focus is on the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Business leaders from Canada and India sign agreements at a formal event with flags and a 'Canada' banner.

Hyderabad: GMR Aero Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arm of the GMR group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canadian firm Corporation Logic Air Inc for aircraft modification, engineering and certification work.

The two companies will offer turnkey modification packages that can be carried out during scheduled maintenance, aircraft redelivery and transition checks, the company said in a release on Friday, October 16.

They will also look at validating and adapting Logic Air’s Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) and modification data for Indian and overseas operators, with a focus on the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The tie-up will start with navigation and operational upgrades for Boeing 737NG aircraft. It will also cover engine indication upgrades for ATR and Dash 8 aircraft, Dash 8 Q400 modifications, cabin electrical and structural work, freighter conversions and component obsolescence support. Training is part of the agreement too.

The partners will jointly approach airlines, lessors and cargo operators. Commercial terms will be finalised separately for each project, the release said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button