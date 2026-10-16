GMR Aero Technic MoU to bring Canadian STCs to Indian operators

Hyderabad: GMR Aero Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arm of the GMR group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canadian firm Corporation Logic Air Inc for aircraft modification, engineering and certification work.

The two companies will offer turnkey modification packages that can be carried out during scheduled maintenance, aircraft redelivery and transition checks, the company said in a release on Friday, October 16.

They will also look at validating and adapting Logic Air’s Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) and modification data for Indian and overseas operators, with a focus on the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

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The tie-up will start with navigation and operational upgrades for Boeing 737NG aircraft. It will also cover engine indication upgrades for ATR and Dash 8 aircraft, Dash 8 Q400 modifications, cabin electrical and structural work, freighter conversions and component obsolescence support. Training is part of the agreement too.

The partners will jointly approach airlines, lessors and cargo operators. Commercial terms will be finalised separately for each project, the release said.