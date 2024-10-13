GN Saibaba’s body to be donated to medical college in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who passed away at the age of 57 due to a heart attack in Hyderabad, will have his body donated to Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, following his wishes.

His body will be transported from NIMS, Hyderabad, where he died, to the procession in Gunpark, allowing the public to pay their last respects. From there, it is scheduled to be taken home where family and close friends can honour him.

After 4 pm, GN Saibaba’s body will be donated to the medical college in Hyderabad for medical research.

Also Read Hyderabad: Professor GN Saibaba passes away on Dasara

Professor GN Saibaba, who was falsely implicated in a 2014 case alleging that he had links with the Maoists, has served almost a decade in jail before being released from prison seven months ago.

Just a month ago, Professor Saibaba had an interaction with the media at the Basheerbagh Press Club, where he spoke about his experiences inside the jail and how he was kidnapped and jailed just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He was hoping to get reinstated in his teaching position at Delhi University and keep working for the marginalised sections of society till his last breath, which he did.