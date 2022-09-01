GN Saibaba’s co-accused Pandu died due to negligence, claim activists

Hyderabad: A committee for the defence and release of Delhi University (DU) professor and human rights activist GN Saibaba release a condemnation regarding the custodial death of Pandu Narote (one of the co-accused in Saibaba’s case) and demands immediate judicial enquiry.

A UAPA accused who recently lost his life on August 25, Pandu Narote, was sentenced to prison for life along with GN Saibaba in Nagpur Central Jail.

A week ago, Narote found himself in a life and death situation. He was admitted to Nagpur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on ventilator with a serious condition, presumed to be either a serious infection or swine flu.

According to the press release issued by the committee working for Saibaba’s release, Narote’s death is not just a regular case of swine flu but a custodial death.

The committee demanded that Maharashtra government and Additional DGP (Jails) establish an immediate judicial inquiry into the death of Pandu Narote while in custody, take necessary action against the negligent jail authorities, and pay a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to Pandu Narote’s family members, and ensure that all jail inmates have access to necessary and appropriate care.

“The local advocate who is representing GN Saibaba case went to Nagpur Jail to enquire about Narote’s health condition. The jail authorities did not respond positively and simply informed the lawyer that Pandu has been shifted to GMCH.

The advocate then went to GMCH on 23rd August 2022 and discovered that Pandu was in a highly deteriorated state. On observing his bad condition, the advocate submitted an application to shift Pandu from the general ward to ICU. But his efforts have gone in futile,” the release read.

The health of Dr GN Saibaba and those being held in the anda (egg-shaped) barrack of the Nagpur Central Jail is causing concern among the members of the committee for the defence and release of Dr. G.N. Saibaba.

“We urge that Dr GN Saibaba be released from custody as soon as possible so that he can undertake the required medical examinations and receive the best care possible for his ailments,” the release added.

Delhi University professor GN Saibaba was arrested in 2017 along with Pandu Narote, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Mahesh Tirkey and Vijay Tirkey. They were jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly dealing with conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation and offences relating to support given to a terrorist organization.