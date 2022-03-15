GO 111 is redundant, will soon be lifted: Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in the Legislative assembly that the GO (government order) 111 would be revoked soon. The GO was initially issued in 1996 prohibiting erection of high-rise structures in the catchment areas of Himayat Sagar and Osmansagar.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said that the GO was issued to cater to the drinking water needs of the people living in the Greater Hyderabad region, but now there was no need for it. He said that the state government had overcome the issues with drinking water and had since created adequate alternate water resources.

Using the Sunkishala Intake Project and Mallanna Sagar, Hyderabad will not face water for another 100 years. The GO affects 83 villages and 1.32 lakh acres, and it will be tough for the residents to adapt if it were to be lifted at once. Therefore, the Municipal Administration Minister and officials have been asked to address the issue in phases after preparing master plans and green zones. “An expert committee is looking into the matter”, the Chief Minister said.

“The expert committee report is awaited. As and when we receive that report, GO 111 will be lifted,” the CM said.