GO-317: Protesters at Telangana CM’s residence demand resolution of issues

Hyderabad: Teachers affected by postings according to the controversial GO-317 took to streets once again, first time after the Congress came to power. Women and men affected by GO-317 from across the state gathered at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence on Friday to demand resolution of their issues, which was in Congress’ manifesto.

“I’m from Bhadradri-Kothagudem zone, but I have been posted in Basara zone. We are all living scattered in different places. It takes 400-500 km journey to reach home. Even if we get two days holidays, the travel itself takes one and a half days. Even my health and work is getting affected. I have no words to explain my miseries,” said a teacher during the protest.

“We all voted for Revanth Reddy because he promised to liberate us from this GO which has ruined our lives. But so many months have passed but our plight hasn’t changed. We came this far to give our representation but the chief minister is not willing to meet us,” she said, breaking down while speaking with the media.

Not just teachers, government employees from other departments affected by GO-317 also took part in the peaceful protest.

An auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM), who was recruited through an exam 22 years ago in the health department, said that she wasn’t getting the benefits she was supposed to receive.

The government employees said that due to GO-317 they have lost their local status, and have been living in far away places away from their families due to the way the postings were given during the BRS government.

They also lamented that the promotions of 350 employees were stopped, and they were unable to know why.

Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union leader Harsha Vardhan, informed the media that he has already discussed the issue with the chief minister. He said that the three-member cabinet sub-committee formed by the State government to resolve GO 317 issues couldn’t act on it as of yet, because all three members were ministers who were made in-charges during the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that during his discussions with the chief minister, the latter told him that, as promised, the issue will be resolved. He told the employees that he has been given assurance by the chief minister that once the cabinet sub-committee submits its report, their issues will be resolved.

The teachers and other employees met the chief minister a little later and gave their representation.