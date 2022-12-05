Hyderabad: Teachers take to Pragathi Bhavan as GO 317 troubles continue

Hyderabad: Several teachers and employees staged a protest in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, demanding immediate cancellation of (Government Order) GO 317.



GO 317-hit teachers claimed that they have been suffering after the release of GO by the state government and demanded its cancellation immediately.



They protested earlier in February, alleging that the system that has been forced upon them has discrepancies, where allocation and transfers are not based on seniority and nativity, to the allocated location, but rather based on favouritism towards those who have contacts with higher officials.



The Telangana High Court, however, refused to put a stay on GO 317, and the transfers affected by its release.



This time, they raised slogans with placards demanding the cancellation of the GO and also said that their earlier protests have fallen on deaf ears which left them with no other option but to besiege in front of Pragathi Bhavan.



Police detained 88 people and took the main leaders of the protest under custody and shifted them to the Goshamahal police station.

The teachers, while protesting, expressed grief on how 20,000 teaching staff had lost their locality after the GO 317 release.



The protestors were angered by the fact that they had to leave their own districts and go to distant districts.



Some expressed concern that they had sacrificed staying in their native place due to grievances and that they too might lose their locality forever.



The teachers demanded that the government should do justice to the victims who lost their lives after the GO was issued and resend people to the districts they belonged to.



They further warned of the intensification of the movement if justice to them remains unserved.

What is GO 317?

The government of Telangana on December 6, 2021, introduced GO 317 dealing with Telangana Public Employment. It has introduced the zonal system for job allotment. This policy was formulated after Telangana was reorganised into 31 districts in 2016. The reorganisation led to the creation of new districts including Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Mancherial, etc.

As per the GO, the District Collector and the concerned Head of the Department in that district will constitute the allotment committee, making decisions regarding jobs and transfers for the district cadre posts.

Similarly, the allotment of zonal and multizonal posts will be decided by the principal secretary, special chief secretary, Head of the Department, and senior consultant to the government.

On December 28, teachers began protesting against the GO at the secretariat. They allege that the government had taken a unanimous decision, without consulting any of the teachers.]



