GO 69 isn’t valid due to High Court’s stay in 2007: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Government Order 69 issued by the state government on April 12 undoing the restrictions imposed under GO 111, stands invalid due to a stay issued in 2007 against modifying the order.

He also alleged that the ‘drama’ of the repeal is only for the sake of minister KT Rama Rao’s real estate mafia.

“Another deceitful act by this cheater… 111 GO repeal… The High Court imposed a stay on the idea of modifying GO 111 until further orders on 16.07.2007. The GO 69 given contrary to that order is invalid. This drama is all for the sake of @KTRTRS ‘s real estate mafia,” he tweeted.

According to GO 69, dated April 12, the restrictions imposed under para 3 of GO 111 (passed on March 8, 1996) now stand removed. The restrictions under GO 111 ensured that the catchment areas of both the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are protected.