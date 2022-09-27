‘Go ask BJP’: Minister Indrakaran Reddy loses cool on Dalit Bandhu query

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Law and Forests A Indrakaran Reddy lost his cool when a group of Dalit women in Narsapur queried him about the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The minister participated in the Dalit Bandhu distribution programme held at Narsapur in the Nirmal district. While he was speaking, a group of Dalit women informed the minister that they did not receive scheme money even though they are ‘eligible’.

Indrakaran said every beneficiary will receive Dalit Bandhu and recalled that Rs 1.5 crore was released towards the scheme for 15 beneficiaries in Narsapur. As they kept on demanding, he lost cool and told them to ask the leaders of the BJP as ‘they are loyal to them’.

He further said that beneficiary selection for the scheme is the state government’s choice. He also directed the police to take away women, who are questioning him on Dalit Bandhu. The video of Indrakaran’s interaction with women has gone viral on social media.

“We will give it to people of our choosing. Baahar le jao unko,” he can be heard saying to the police in the video.

Endowment minster A. Indrakaran reddy in Narsapur G programme said Dalitha Bandhu will give if they say…. pic.twitter.com/oBgwV5F6IK — TNIE Raju reddy (@rajareddy_TNIE) September 27, 2022

The Congress party filed a complaint with the in National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the Ministry of Social Justice against the minister for stating that the Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries will be the state government’s choice.