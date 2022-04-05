Go First to increase flights between Abu Dhabi and 3 Indian cities

Abu Dhabi: Indian airline Go First, formerly known as Go Air, will be increasing the number of flights between Abu Dhabi and three Indian cities, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The airlines will launch daily flights through Abu Dhabi International Airport to Mumbai, Kannur and Delhi in response to an “increased demand for these cities”.

The announcement is part of the airport’s schedule for summer 2022.

Go First is currently charging Dirham 370 (Rs 7,592) for a one-way ticket from Abu Dhabi to Kannur; Mumbai costs around the same. Travelling to Delhi cost around Dirham 600 (Rs 12,312).

The move comes after the Indian government restored international flights to and from the country in line with bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022, for the first time in nearly two years.

As India resumes scheduled international flights on Sunday, March 27, Dubai-based Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline was the first to announce its plan on the route.

Emirates airline operates 170 weekly flights between Dubai and nine Indian cities from April 1.