‘Go on, I’ll be right behind you,’ Shweta Bachchan’s note for Abhishek goes viral

Mumbai: Fans have been closely watching Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lately as rumours about their marital troubles have been circulating, fueled by social media observations and online content.

One of the industry’s beloved pairs has been married for 16 years now and shares a daughter named Aaradhya.

While the couple has not officially addressed the speculations, netizens have been quick to connect the dots and share videos and pictures online, pointing to what they perceive as unusual behaviour from Bachchans. This has further intensified rumours of an impending separation.

Amidst the buzz, an old photo of Abhishek with his sister, Shweta Bachchan, has gone viral. What is grabbing more attention is the note under her post. In the picture, the siblings are seen posing together at a wedding, with Shweta captioning it: “Well go on, I’ll be right behind you. #iykyk.”

The photo is going viral on Reddit and the caption has sparked speculations among netizens, with some wondering if Shweta may have encouraged Abhishek to consider a divorce from Aishwarya. The photo is now widely circulated on social media, triggering various reactions. Some users have tagged Shweta as ‘annoying and toxic’ while others have mentioned that she exhibits her mother Jaya Bachchan’s strong genes.

As the rumour mill continues to churn, the Bachchan family has not issued any official statements regarding the alleged marital discord. Fans remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting any updates from the iconic Bollywood couple.