Goa cafe got licence from firm linked to Smriti Irani’s spouse: RTI

Now the RTI has revealed that the renewed licence for the cafe was issued by Eightall Food and Beverages Limited Liability Partnership.

Published: 8th September 2022 11:12 pm IST
RTI reveals Goa cafe received food licence from firm controlled by Smriti Irani's husband
A Right to information (RTI) query has revealed that Silly Souls, the controversial Goa cafe owned by Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, got its food licence from a company that is controlled by the minister’s husband.

In August, Irani testified in the Delhi high court that her daughter had no stake in the Silly Souls cafe and bar located in Assagao, Goa. The woman and child development minister faced criticism since the Goa excise department stated that the Silly Souls cafe and Bar got its liquor licence renewed illegally.

The department also issued a notice to the cafe in this regard. Earlier, social media post revealed that Irani’s daughter, Zoish agreed when food critics asked her if she owned the cafe. However, In her testimony the minister denied family ownership of the establishment.

Now the RTI, according to a report in The Wire on Thursday, revealed that the renewed licence for the cafe was issued by Eightall Food and Beverages Limited Liability Partnership. This is a company where Irani’s husband controls two firms, with a 75 percent stake.

The RTI further revealed that in July 2021 the Goa government had issued FSSA licence to Eightall Food and Beverages LLP wi th licence number 10621001000195, to operate an establishment in Assagao at the same address where Silly Souls cafe is situated. The same licence number appears on Silly Souls page on food delivery app Zomato, The Wire reported.

