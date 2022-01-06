Goa govt bans batches of ‘Daawat’ basmati rice after traces of pesticide found

Panaji: Goa government’s Food and Drugs Administration agency has banned several batches of basmati rice by the popular brand ‘Daawat’ due detection of pesticide residue in samples, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement, issued by the state government’s Department of Information and Publicity, has also urged public and food operators not to consume or sell four batches of the packaged basmati rice brand, in which the pesticide residue has been traced.

“The final analysis report of these samples has been received and the samples are reported as ‘does not comply with the regulations’ due to the detection of pesticide residues in these samples. Therefore, all the public and food business operators are informed not to consume/sell the products with the listed batch numbers,” the statement said.

“The Directorate of Food & Drugs Administration has informed all the general public, consumers and Food Business Operators that the Directorate had drawn the samples of Basmati Rice Daawat Pulav Basmati Rice with Batch No. (A1) 60018038, Daawat Traditional Basmati Rice with Batch No. (A1) 60017014, Daawat Pulav Basmati Rice with Batch No. (A1) 60016202 and Heritage Basmati Rice with Batch No. (A1) 60016857,” the statement said, adding that samples for testing were drawn from the “open market” and analysed at notified laboratories as specified under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

According to the popular brand’s website, Daawat basmati rice is available in 60 countries across the world and is promoted by a “global consumer food company” LT Foods.