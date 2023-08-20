Goa govt must comply with HC order on tiger reserve, says AAP MLA

Earlier, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane had said the Goa govt would approach the SC against the HC order.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Goa Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Sunday said the Pramod Sawant government must comply with the Bombay High Court order of July to earmark Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas as a tiger reserve.

He said the decision would save Mhadei and Goa adding that he had mooted the idea of a tiger reserve in January but it was rejected by the ruling party MLAs in the Assembly.

He said he had made the proposal during a discussion on Mhadei water diversion dispute on the basis of expert advice and supporting data.

Viegas was speaking during the day in response to a reported statement by Union minister Pralhad Joshi on the Mhadei tiger reserve and its repercussions on Karnataka.

The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court last month ordered that the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas be declared as a tiger reserve.

Earlier, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane had said the Goa government would approach the Supreme Court against the HC order.

