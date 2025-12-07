Goa nightclub had no fire NOC, CM should resign: Congress

Panaji: Alleging that the nightclub gutted in a blaze in North Goa lacked mandatory permissions and NOC, the Congress on Sunday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the tragedy.

At least 25 persons died after a massive fire broke out at `Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub at Arpora around midnight.

Congress’s Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare and state unit president Amit Patkar visited the site on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Thakare claimed the club had not obtained permission from the Excise Department to sell liquor, nor did it have the mandatory No Objection Certificate from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Despite this, the club was operating for one year which indicated that someone supported it, he said.

Chief Minister Sawant should take entire responsibility of the incident and resign as he had failed to maintain law and order, the Congress leader said.

That the club could operate for the past one year without any permissions showed a complete failure of the Home Department, Thakare added.

Such incidents create doubts regarding safety in the minds of tourists who visit Goa, he said.