Goa Police arrest 2 women over fake rape case extortion racket

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested two women and a man for allegedly extorting money from a person in Gujarat by threatening to file a false complaint of rape.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that investigations were launches on the basis of a complaint filed by Kiran Patel against the two women, who are also from Gujarat.

Prima facie revealed that the accused were running an extortion racket by threatening to lodge fake rape cases.

He said that one of the women had lodged a rape complaint on August 23 at the Colvale police station against a non-Goan person.

“Later, the investigating officer found out that the complainant had lodged complaints in different matters (in Goa). As she was from Gujarat, we contacted our counterparts there and got information that she was a complainant in various FIRs,” Valsan said.

“At the same time we got a complaint from one businessman saying that these complainants (women) had actually extorted money from him saying they will accuse him in a rape case. We found out that they had done multiple FIRs in Gujarat and Goa. They were actually running racket of extorting businessmen saying they will be arrested in rape case.”

According to the police, the two women also disclosed the name of their co-accused involved in the crime as Vishwadeep Gohil from Bhavnagar Gujarat.

“During the course of investigation, it was learnt that the accused involved in the crime have filed complaints of rape at various police stations in Goa as well as in Gujarat. The details of these cases are being obtained from the stations and further investigation is in progress,” Valsan said.

An offence has been registered under section 386, 120B of IPC.

The racket of extorting money by these people were jointly busted by Colvale and Calangute Police in North Goa.