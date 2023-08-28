Karnataka Police file rape case against Congress leader from Telangana

Police sources said that earlier also a rape and cheating case was lodged with the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad against the accused.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have lodged a rape case against a Congress leader from Telangana.

According to police, the case has been lodged against Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy.

Reddy is Narayanpet District Congress President in Telangana. It is alleged that he committed the offence at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

The Cubbon Park police have registered a case against Reddy and are investigating the case. Reddy had contested for an MLA post in the 2018 Assembly elections from Narayanpet but was defeated.

Police sources said that earlier also a rape and cheating case was lodged with the Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad against the accused. The victim had alleged that she was called to a five star hotel and sexually exploited there. The victim had also alleged that the leader had captured her nude pictures on camera and was blackmailing her.

More details are yet to emerge in the Bengaluru case.

