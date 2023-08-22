Meerpet gangrape case: Hyderabad police arrest 7 accused

Hyderabad: The city police on Tuesday, August 22, announced the arrest of seven accused in the gang rape case of a minor girl in Meerpet.

One knife was also seized from the main accused during the arrest, the police said.

The accused were charged under sections 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrong­ful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 376-DA, 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5(g)r/w 6 of the POCSO Act (Aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child), the police said.

35-year-old Abed Bin Khaled, the main accused along with Tahseen, Mankala Mahesh aged 20, M Narsing aged 23, Ashraf aged 20, Md Faizal aged 21, and Md Imran aged 20 were arrested after seven teams of special police went on a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

According to the police, the victim is a habitant of Shanthi Nagar, Lalapet, Hyderabad. A week ago, the victim’s cousin sister brought her along with her two brothers to Nandanavanam to look after their well-being. On August 19, the main accused Abed Bin Khaled made unwelcome physical approaches and made demands from her and she rebuked him.

On August 21, at about 11 am, when the victim along with her two brothers was present in the house, Abed along with his friends Tahseen and Mahesh, entered the residence of the victim.

The police said that four of the accused took the victim to the third floor of the building, while the remaining threatened her brother and three other children and took them away, the police said.

After that, at knifepoint, the minor girl was raped by the three, one after the other, the police said.

According to the police, on August 21, Monday, a gang rape case was registered on the statement of the victim.

“On August 22, at about 4 pm, on reliable information with the help of inputs, the main accused Abed Bin Khaled was apprehended at Santhosh Nagar by special teams while he was moving towards Nandanavanam,” the police further stated.

On interrogation, the accused confessed his guilt in the commission of this offence, the police said.