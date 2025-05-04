Goa temple stampede: condition of 3 injured victims improves

The death toll in Saturday's tragedy during the Shree Lairai Devi temple festival at Shirgao village remained unchanged at six.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 4:49 pm IST
Woman carried out of ambulance by police and others after being injured in Goa temple stampede
Woman carried out of ambulance by police and others after being injured in Goa temple stampede

Panaji: Three out of the five persons who were seriously injured in a stampede in North Goa district showed signs of improvement on Sunday, a hospital official said.

The death toll in Saturday’s tragedy during the Shree Lairai Devi temple festival at Shirgao village remained unchanged at six.

A total of 14 patients were admitted after the incident and only one has been discharged so far, said Goa Medical College and Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Rajesh Patil.

MS Creative School
Also Read
6 killed, over 70 injured in pre-dawn stampede at temple festival in Goa

“Of the five patients who were in critical condition, three have shown signs of improvement but the condition of two remains unchanged,” he told PTI.

Importantly, the condition of none of the critical patients has worsened, he said.

“A neurologist would be examining these patients today,” said Dr Patil.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 4:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button