Goa temple stampede: condition of 3 injured victims improves

Panaji: Three out of the five persons who were seriously injured in a stampede in North Goa district showed signs of improvement on Sunday, a hospital official said.

The death toll in Saturday’s tragedy during the Shree Lairai Devi temple festival at Shirgao village remained unchanged at six.

A total of 14 patients were admitted after the incident and only one has been discharged so far, said Goa Medical College and Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Rajesh Patil.

“Of the five patients who were in critical condition, three have shown signs of improvement but the condition of two remains unchanged,” he told PTI.

Importantly, the condition of none of the critical patients has worsened, he said.

“A neurologist would be examining these patients today,” said Dr Patil.