GOCL signs deals worth Rs 434 cr with Singareni Collieries, HAL

Hyderabad: Gulf Oil Corporation (GOCL) announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal worth 415 crores with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and another deal worth 19 crores with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

GOCL, a manufacturer of energetics and commercial explosives, will supply a range of equipment for a span of two years (2022-2024) across its operations to SCCL. “The supplies will include delivery of bulk explosives worth INR 351 crores, LD explosives worth INR 42 crores and accessories worth INR 21 crores approximately,” said a press report.

GOCL Corp Ltd also recently received a purchase order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company to supply Canopy Severance Systems (CSS) worth INR 19 crores. This has emerged as the single largest order received by the Special Products Group of GOCL Corp Ltd.

Commenting on the developments, Pankaj Kumar, CEO of GOCL shared, “GOCL is committed to ‘Make in India’ philosophy and is working towards developing indigenous products and services for the nation. We look forward to continuing strong partnership and we are confident that our products will help deliver unmatched value to our esteemed customers.”