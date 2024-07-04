‘God is with you,’ says Natasa amid her divorce talks with Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic has been under fire for not publicly congratulating her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya after India’s T20 World Cup win against South Africa on Saturday. This silence has fueled rumors about possible issues in their marriage.

On Wednesday, Natasa took to Instagram Stories to address these speculations indirectly. She shared a heartfelt message about facing difficult times. In the video, she expressed how “certain situations” can leave one feeling “discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost.”

Holding a Bible, she read a passage to her followers: “I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today and that’s why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all and it says: ‘It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed’.”

She further said, “Whenever we’re going through certain situations we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you.”

Social Media Silence Sparks Divorce Rumors

Despite being active on Instagram, Natasa’s decision not to post about India’s T20 World Cup victory has led to renewed rumors of a split between her and Hardik. The couple, who married on May 31, 2020, and have a son named Agastya, faced similar rumors earlier this year. In May 2024, a Reddit post speculated about their separation, noting the lack of shared posts and birthday wishes, and Natasa’s absence from IPL matches.

Natasa has previously faced online trolling, particularly related to Hardik’s performance in IPL 2024. Some users flooded her Instagram posts with negative comments, blaming her for Mumbai Indians’ poor start in the tournament.

As the speculation continues, Natasa’s recent Instagram story seems to be her way of dealing with the negativity and staying strong through challenging times. Whether these rumors hold any truth remains to be seen, but her message highlights the importance of faith and resilience.