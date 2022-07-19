Godavari flood receding, villages still marooned

Amaravati: Flood in river Godavari has been receding gradually but hundreds of villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continued to remain marooned, leaving over 1.10 lakh persons still in relief camps.

As on Tuesday evening, the inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram have fallen to 18.92 lakh cusecs.

The Chief Minister’s Office said only one person was killed in the deluge so far.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 324 villages were inundated by the flood, affecting 3,48,815 people.

“We have evacuated 1,33,476 persons from the affected villages and lodged 1,10,357 of them in 217 relief camps. Navy helicopters were used to airdrop food and water packets and also vegetables, bread and other essential commodities in the flood-hit villages,” SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar said rice (25 kg), redgram dal, cooking oil, potatoes, onion and milk were being distributed to each of the affected families as an immediate relief measure.

He said agricultural crops in 2,070 hectares and horticultural crops in 7,990 ha were damaged.