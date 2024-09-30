Gods kept away from politics, why did CM go to press? SC on Tirupati laddu row

Amid the growing controversy of Tirupati laddu adulteration, the Supreme Court asked to keep divinity out of politics.

“We expect Gods to be kept away from politics, why did the Andhra chief minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) go to the press?” the Court asked. It was hearing a set of petitions regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddus.

Petitions have been filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP from the YSR Congress Party and former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) YV Subba Reddy, both demanding a court-monitored investigation.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

Tirupati laddu controversy

On September 19, Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat to make the world-renowned Tirupati laddu.

While Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy have strongly denied Naidu’s claims, a purported lab report claimed the presence of “lard” (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples.

Subsequently, CM Naidu announced that all temples in the state would be sanitised.

Speaking to the media on September 21, Naidu said, “The Almighty does everything and we are only nominal. That is what I feel. Every religion has certain traditions and commitments, and the government needs to respect all of them.”

Jagan, on the other hand, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that the allegations levelled against him were nothing but to tarnish his party’s image. He strongly condemned Naidu for spreading malicious propaganda against him and his party. He pointed out that CM Naidu’s reckless and politically motivated statements have hurt the sentiments of devotees and tarnished the sanctity of the world-renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

As the controversy grows murkier, Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has termed it as an organised crime and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.