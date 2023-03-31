Godse pic at Hyderabad Ram Navami rally: Raja Singh ‘clarifies’

Hyderabad: A day after controversy broke out after some persons carried a photograph of Nathuram Godse, the man who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, made a feeble attempt to douse the issue as the picture was carried at his Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession.

In a video released in social media, the BJP MLA, who is currently under suspension for passing derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad last year, said several participants carried photographs of freedom fighters and national leaders like Chatrapathi Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Damodar Sarvarkar and others.

“Might be some people made have brought along the photo of Nathuram Godse. It depends on the ideology. Thousands of people participated in the procession,” he said. Raja Singh asked the media to consider the mammoth gathering and understand the issue. Though the Ram Navami procession passed-off peacefully here, Raja Singh in typical Hindutva style sang provocative songs.

The Ram Navami procession has also become a launchpad for Hindutva mascot and suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh to release new inflammatory ‘songs’ every year. In 2022, he sang a song degenerating Muslims and threatened to “kick” them out of India if they “don’t chant Ram’s name”.

One of latest songs, ‘Baap Tu Baap Rahega’, was clearly a dig at the ruling government (or even the cops) for arresting him last year and putting him in the jail under the PD Act after he released a video passing derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. He did that in retaliation against the state got allowing comic Munawar Faurqui to hold a show.

The lyrics also make mention his PD Act detention following registration of a series of cases for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video and also old cases booked against him for delivering hate speeches. The lyrics goes ‘Jail Ka Taala Tuth Gaya, Baap Tumhara Choot Gaya’. The song is of 5:10 minutes duration.

People who joined Singh’s Hindutva rally waved photos of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, now a beloved Hindutva figure.

Shame to display Godse’s photo: PDSU condemns Raja Singh’s rally

The state unit of the Progressive Democratic Students Union here condemned the display of Nathuram Godse at the Sri Ram Navami procession on Thursday.

“It is shameful to display and parade the photo of Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi in the Shobhayatra organized by MLA Rajasingh yesterday in Hyderabad on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami. This action makes their fake patriotism clear. MLA Rajasingh should tell what kind of message they want to send to this society by displaying the photo of Godse who killed Gandhi in Shobhayatra,” said the statement from P Mahesh, PDSU’ president.

The student group alleged that the BJP and RSS are eager to get political benefits by inciting sectarianism. “It is clear that their policy is to honor murderers. Ever since BJP and RSS came to power, they have been trying to change the constitution and implement Manusmriti. We demand that those responsible for the incident be identified and arrested immediately and MLA Raja Singh’s membership of the Legislative Assembly be revoked,” PDSU demanded