Godse’s photo on Ram Navami: Owaisi slams Hyderabad police for inaction

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the city police for ‘inaction’ on individuals who displayed Nathuram Godse’s portrait during the recently held Sri Rama Navami rallies in Hyderabad.

“The name of India’s first terrorist is Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhiji and people are roaming in Hyderabad with his photo. who are these people? And what kind of police is this which is sitting silent? Police would have broken down the door of Osama bin Laden’s house if someone had carried a photo,” he said.

Owaisi made these remarks during a Jalsa held at Masjid-E-Umar Farooq, at Shaikpet in the city.

A portrait of Godse appeared as the suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh joined the main rally when it passed via Mangalhat on March 30. People who joined Singh’s fringe rally waved photos of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, now a beloved Hindutva figure.

Artists, cultural troupes and musical bands brought in by the Sri Ram Navami Utsav Committee also participated in the procession right from the beginning. DJs played Hindutva songs at the event, which last year witnessed hate speeches being made. Raja Singh, who has been banned from participating in political public meetings by the Telangana High Court, made a small speech at the event.

“Our elders worked hard and made the Ram temple a reality. It will soon be inaugurated. Our focus now has to be on Kashi and Mathura temples, for which we need to fight. Hindus should not be afraid of anyone. One Hindu can fight 10,000 people. There is nothing to fear, and we have to form a Hindu Rashtra,” Raja Singh.

At around 3 pm the procession was at the Mangalhat police station road. From there it will pass via Begum Bazar and other areas. According to sources, Hindutva leaders and participants will make a pledge to make Hindu Rashtra.

The Ram Navami procession has also become a launchpad for Hindutva mascot and suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh to release new inflammatory ‘songs’ every year. In 2022, he sang a song degenerating Muslims and threatened to “kick” them out of India if they “don’t chant Ram’s name”.

One of latest songs, ‘Baap Tu Baap Rahega’, was clearly a dig at the ruling government (or even the cops) for arresting him last year and putting him in the jail under the PD Act after he released a video passing derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. He did that in retaliation against the state got allowing comic Munawar Faurqui to hold a show.

The lyrics also make mention his PD Act detention following registration of a series of cases for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a video and also old cases booked against him for delivering hate speeches. The lyrics goes ‘Jail Ka Taala Tuth Gaya, Baap Tumhara Choot Gaya’. The song is of 5:10 minutes duration.