Goibibo to pay Rs 72K to customer over unconfirmed Hyderabad to London ticket

Hyderabad: In a recent ruling by the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mahbubnagar, Goibibo, the renowned travel booking website, was held accountable for its failure to confirm a flight ticket and subsequent non-refund to a customer.

Goibibo has been directed to refund the ticket amount to the customer Pradeep Sunkari, along with a compensation of Rs 25,000, within 45 days from March 13, reported TNIE.

The incident unfolded when Sunkari, in March 2019, booked a Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to London via Mumbai for Rs 47,399 through Goibibo.

Despite receiving a receipt, the ticket remained unconfirmed, leading to a frustrating ordeal for Sunkari.

Despite Sunkari’s diligent efforts to seek a refund from both Goibibo and Jet Airways, no resolution was provided, prompting Sunkari to escalate the matter through a formal complaint.

Regrettably, neither Goibibo nor Jet Airways responded to the subsequent legal notice issued in July 2020, leaving Sunkari in a state of dissatisfaction and financial loss.

While Goibibo maintained its stance as a service provider facilitating transactions with third parties, the Commission highlighted the lack of evidence from Goibibo regarding the transfer of funds to Jet Airways.

This critical oversight led to the dismissal of the complaint against Jet Airways and placed the onus squarely on Goibibo.

This verdict underscores the importance of accountability and customer satisfaction in the travel industry.