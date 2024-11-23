Gokulam Kerala FC won against Sreenidhi Deccan in the inaugural I-League match

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi won against SC Bengaluru by a goal in the second match of the season at Kolkata on Saturday, November 23.

Photo of Mehboob Ali Mehboob Ali|   Published: 23rd November 2024 9:55 pm IST
Gokulam Kerala FC
Gokulam Kerala FC-

Hyderabad: Gokulam Kerala FC’s 3-2 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC on Friday, November 22 marked the beginning of the latest I-League season. The inaugural match of the 2024-25 season came amidst much chaos around its broadcasting rights and further boycott calls against the season.

The opening match set a thrilling mood with Gokulam’s Nacho Abelado’s almost-a-goal miss within the first minute. Sreenidi Deccan, the previous year’s runner-up, took immediate relief efficiently resisting the pressure. The first half witnessed Deccan FC taking over the anchor with Lalromawia. The midfielder utilised a defensive error made by the opponent’s Mashoor Shereef and Nidhin Krishna, who failed to clear a pass from Angel Orelien.

The second half saw Gokulam vigorously trying to take the lead. In the sixteenth minute, Martin Chaves struck a powerful right-footer, equalising the score. The opportunity arose from a defensive error of Sreenidi’s Jagdeep Singh, who failed to clear a cross effectively. This mistake enabled Gokulam striker VP Suhair to provide a key assist, setting up Chaves for a powerful right-footed strike.

Towards the end, in the 84th minute, Gokulam came closer to the win with Nacho Abeldo’s redemptive score for his earlier miss. A well-placed left-footed shot from the former Barcelona B star was facilitated by Sreenidi’s Emboklang Nongkhlaw’s poor clearance.

Sreenidhi’s Tharpuia harnessed the overtime by scoring a goal with the assistance of Soosairaj, who came back to the field after an injury, further solidifying Gokulam’s lead in the match. Despite the setback, Sreenidi scored a late goal with the help of David Castenada. However, it wasn’t enough to change the course.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi won against SC Bengaluru by a goal in the second match of the season at Kolkata on Saturday, November 23. The next match will happen at 2 p.m. of the day between Namdhari FC and Delhi FC.

I-Legaue, India’s second after ISL, witnessed a rough patch from all the 12 clubs because of its decision to give broadcasting rights to Shrachi Sports over Sony Network. They were met with boycott calls for this season.

Tags
Photo of Mehboob Ali Mehboob Ali|   Published: 23rd November 2024 9:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kerala updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button