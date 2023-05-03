Gold concealed inside chocolates seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs 16.5 lakh

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 7:43 am IST
Hyderabad airport
Seized gold at Hyderabad airport (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Foiling a smuggling bid, Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who were coming from Dubai on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight no EK-526 which landed at 8 am on Tuesday.

On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates which were wrapped inside chocolate covers. A total of 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box. The gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs 16.5 lakh.

MS Education Academy

Further investigation is in progress.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd May 2023 7:43 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button