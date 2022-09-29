Gold gains Rs 460; Silver rallies by Rs 1,035

New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 460 to Rs 49,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,500 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,035 to Rs 56,230 per kg.

“In the physical market of Delhi, Gold prices traded higher in the morning trade after spot COMEX Gold witnessed a rally in US trading sessions,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,642 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.57 per ounce.