‘Gold Man’ Surya Bhai arrested for fraud in Hyderabad

Accused allegedly collected lakhs by promising pure gold at discounted rates and claiming close links with top political and police officials.

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Man wearing sunglasses and traditional jewelry, sitting on a red chair against a green background.

Hyderabad: The Attapur police have arrested Surya Bhai, popularly known as the “Gold Man” of the Old City, for allegedly cheating several people by promising to supply pure gold at prices lower than the market rate.

According to police, Surya Bhai, who was known for wearing large amounts of gold jewellery and projecting himself as a wealthy businessman, allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from customers by assuring them of discounted gold purchases.

False claims of close ties with CM, Hyderabad CP

He is also accused of falsely claiming close ties with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and friendship with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to gain the confidence of victims and influence them into investing money with him.

Subhan Bakery

Victims alleged that despite waiting for several months after making payments, they neither received the promised gold nor their money back. When they questioned him about the delay, Surya Bhai allegedly threatened and intimidated them instead of resolving their grievances.

Realising that they had been cheated, several victims approached the police and lodged complaints against him.

Based on the complaints, the Attapur police registered a case and arrested Surya Bhai. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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