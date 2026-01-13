Gold now at record Rs 1.45L per 10g, silver scales to Rs 2.71L per kg

Silver prices surged by Rs 6,000 to hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 2,71,000 per kg in the national capital on Tuesday, January 13, and gold climbed to yet another record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams amid sustained buying by the stockists.

According to the All-India Sarafa Association, the white precious metal extended its gains for the third consecutive day by jumping Rs 6,000, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, January 12, the metal had surged by Rs 15,000, or 6 per cent, to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,65,000 per kg from its close of Rs 2,50,000 per kg on Friday.

With the latest rise, the white metal had gained Rs 21,000, or 8.4 per cent, over the last three trading sessions.

So far this year, silver has appreciated by Rs 32,000, or 13.4 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2025.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also rose by Rs 400 to hit a fresh record of Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. In the previous session, the yellow precious metal had climbed Rs 2,900 to reach Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams.

Traders attributed the surge to sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

“The record-breaking rally in precious metals continues, underpinned by persistent safe-haven demand that is sustaining the broader bullish trend in bullion, driven by prolonged geopolitical tensions, most recently centred on Iran,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, spot gold eased by USD 10.93, or 0.24 per cent, to USD 4,586.49 per ounce, after touching a record of USD 4,630.47 per ounce on Monday, January 14.

“Spot gold is consolidating its gains after a steep rally as it reached a fresh record high of USD 4,630 per ounce on Monday amid geopolitical concerns and growing threat to the Federal Reserve’s independence,” Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

He added that a joint statement was issued by a coterie of former Federal Reserve chairs, Treasury secretaries, and economists criticising the Department of Justice’s probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which has helped temper fears over the central bank’s autonomy, leading to profit-taking in gold.

Spot silver was traded 0.58 per cent higher at USD 85.64 per ounce in the overseas trade. The white metal had surged by USD 6.3, or 7.9 per cent, on Monday to scale a fresh peak of USD 86.26 per ounce.

Silver leads commodity gains, surging to around USD 86.60 per ounce level, amid sustained investment demand and technical strength, Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn markets desk, said.

The US dollar index is trading near resistance levels and has lent support to bullion prices by eliminating depreciation headwinds, he added.

Gandhi said the market focus is now on US consumer inflation and new home sales data, which are set to be released later in the day. The outcome of the data release will provide fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and short-term direction for bullion prices.