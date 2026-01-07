Gold ornaments stolen from woman during RTC bus ride in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Thieves made away with seven tolas of gold ornaments from the hand bag of a 53-year-old woman who was travelling in an TGSRTC bus at Hayathnagar on Tuesday.

According to the Hayathnagar police, L Renuka boarded the bus at L B Nagar to reach her house at Chotuppal. “On the way, unknown persons opened the zip of the bag and took away the gold ornaments,” said Hayathnagar Station House Officer (SHO) P Nagaraj Goud.

Upon getting down at Chotuppal bus stop, Renuka realised the gold was missing and immediately approached the police.

The police have rounded up on a few suspected individuals who are professional thieves, often operating in RTC buses.

A case has been booked and further investigattions are underway.