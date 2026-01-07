Gold ornaments stolen from woman during RTC bus ride in Hayathnagar

The police have rounded up on a few suspected individuals who are professional thieves, often operating in RTC buses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th January 2026 10:10 pm IST
TGSRTC
TGSRTC bus (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Thieves made away with seven tolas of gold ornaments from the hand bag of a 53-year-old woman who was travelling in an TGSRTC bus at Hayathnagar on Tuesday.

According to the Hayathnagar police, L Renuka boarded the bus at L B Nagar to reach her house at Chotuppal. “On the way, unknown persons opened the zip of the bag and took away the gold ornaments,” said Hayathnagar Station House Officer (SHO) P Nagaraj Goud.

Upon getting down at Chotuppal bus stop, Renuka realised the gold was missing and immediately approached the police.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The police have rounded up on a few suspected individuals who are professional thieves, often operating in RTC buses.

A case has been booked and further investigattions are underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th January 2026 10:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button