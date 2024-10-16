Gold prices in Dubai jump: Find 24, 22, & 18 carat rates here

Dubai: The gold prices at the opening of the markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, October 16, rose by Dirham 2.25 (Rs 51.49) per gram.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed a 24-carat gold rate trading at Dirham 323 (Rs 7,392.33) per gram in the morning of the markets on Wednesday as compared to its Tuesday night, October 15, closing at Dirham 320.75 (Rs 7,340.84) per gram.

22, 21, and 18-carat gold were priced at Dirham 299 (Rs 6,843.05) per gram, Dirham 289.5 (Rs 6,625.63), Dirham 248 (Rs 5,675.84) respectively, at 9:15 am UAE time.

In global markets, spot gold was trading at Dollars 2,666.77 (Rs 2,24,191.49) per ounce as of 9:17 am UAE time.

Gold prices in India on October 16

In Indian markets, the price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,390.

Similarly, the 22-carat gold price decreased by Rs 10, with ten grams now trading at Rs 70,940.

Meanwhile, silver dropped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of silver priced at Rs 96,800.