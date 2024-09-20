Gold rates in Hyderabad inch closer to all-time high after surge

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad are approaching all-time highs after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday.

Today, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold increased by nearly one percent from Rs 74,450 on September 19.

Gold rates in Hyderabad cross 75K mark

Currently, gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 68,850 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 75,110 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.

The all-time high gold rates in the city were Rs 68,900 and Rs 75,160 for 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold, respectively, recorded on May 20, 2024.

Below are the current gold rates in Hyderabad and other metro cities.

Indian cities 22-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs) 24-carat gold rates of 10 grams (in Rs) New Delhi 69000 75260 Kolkata 68850 75110 Mumbai 68850 75110 Hyderabad 68850 75110 Chennai 68850 75110

In the international market, gold rates have also approached all-time highs.

The current gold prices in India have surpassed the three-month high recorded on July 17.

Reasons for the rise in rates

The recent increase in gold rates in Hyderabad and other parts of the world can be attributed to various factors. The primary reason is the interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which has led to increased demand for the zero-yield bullion.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad gear up for Dasara vacation

There is an expectation that the Fed will reduce rates further by at least 25 basis points in November.

As gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian cities have surged, the demand for the yellow metal may decline in the domestic market.

Future trends in gold rates will largely depend on several factors, including the Federal Reserve’s decisions and the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.