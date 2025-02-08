Gold rates in Hyderabad reach all-time high

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad have surged to historic levels by crossing the Rs 87,650 mark for 24-carat gold. The unprecedented rise reflects a growing trend in gold prices across India which is driven by global economic concerns and market volatility.

Gold rates in Hyderabad at an all-time high

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 79,450 whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 87,650.

This marks an increase of around 4 percent from last week when 24-carat gold was at Rs 84,000, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 77,300.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend as other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases. The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has further fueled the surge in prices.

Key factors driving price surge

Several global and domestic factors are influencing the rising gold rates in Hyderabad.

They are economic uncertainty over the tariffs, economic deficits, and de-dollarization, Trump’s trade policies and geopolitical tensions.

The skyrocketing gold rates in Hyderabad may impact domestic demand as buyers closely monitoring price trends.

The future of gold prices will depend on factors such as US trade policies, Federal Reserve decisions, and global market movements. Any significant changes in these areas could lead to further fluctuations in gold prices.