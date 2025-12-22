Gold rates in Hyderabad soar to unprecedented highs on Monday

Silver prices also raced to hit an all-time high.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2025 8:20 pm IST
Gold rates in Hyderabad inch closer to Rs 1 lakh.
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian cities rose to a fresh lifetime high on Monday, December 22, 2025.

In international markets too, a surge in the rates of the precious metal was witnessed. On Monday, in a single day, the rates went up by over 1.4 percent.

Silver prices also raced to hit an all-time high.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Current gold rates in Hyderabad

As of December 22, the rates of the yellow metal are Rs 1,36,150 and Rs 1,24,800 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold, respectively.

Along with gold, silver prices soared sharply. The white metal is currently priced at Rs 2,31,000 per kilogram.

The rates not only surged in India but also in the international market, where both gold and silver futures started climbing on Monday.

Memory Khan Seminar

In the international markets, spot gold increased by USD 80.85, or 1.86 per cent, to hit a record of USD 4,420.35 per ounce.

Spot silver appreciated by USD 2.31, or 3.44 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of USD 69.45 per ounce in the overseas markets.

The international trends show that the rates of gold and silver are not only rising in Hyderabad but across the globe.

Reason behind surge

Due to a decline in interest rates and rising fiscal concerns in the United States, investor interest in silver and gold has grown considerably.

Moreover, uncertainty in the American economy and escalating geopolitical tensions are pushing investors towards the safe-haven asset.

In the case of silver, mining disruptions and limited current inventories are causing severe supply shortfalls and driving the prices higher.

The future trends of gold and silver rates in Hyderabad and other parts of the world will depend mainly on geopolitical and local situations, including demand during the wedding season.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2025 8:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button