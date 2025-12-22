Gold rates in Hyderabad soar to unprecedented highs on Monday

Hyderabad: The gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian cities rose to a fresh lifetime high on Monday, December 22, 2025.

In international markets too, a surge in the rates of the precious metal was witnessed. On Monday, in a single day, the rates went up by over 1.4 percent.

Silver prices also raced to hit an all-time high.

Current gold rates in Hyderabad

As of December 22, the rates of the yellow metal are Rs 1,36,150 and Rs 1,24,800 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold, respectively.

Along with gold, silver prices soared sharply. The white metal is currently priced at Rs 2,31,000 per kilogram.

The rates not only surged in India but also in the international market, where both gold and silver futures started climbing on Monday.

In the international markets, spot gold increased by USD 80.85, or 1.86 per cent, to hit a record of USD 4,420.35 per ounce.

Spot silver appreciated by USD 2.31, or 3.44 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of USD 69.45 per ounce in the overseas markets.

The international trends show that the rates of gold and silver are not only rising in Hyderabad but across the globe.

Reason behind surge

Due to a decline in interest rates and rising fiscal concerns in the United States, investor interest in silver and gold has grown considerably.

Moreover, uncertainty in the American economy and escalating geopolitical tensions are pushing investors towards the safe-haven asset.

In the case of silver, mining disruptions and limited current inventories are causing severe supply shortfalls and driving the prices higher.

The future trends of gold and silver rates in Hyderabad and other parts of the world will depend mainly on geopolitical and local situations, including demand during the wedding season.