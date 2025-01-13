Gold rates in Hyderabad surge amid safe-haven demand, cross Rs 80K mark

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad and other cities in India have once again crossed the Rs 80,000 mark for 24-carat gold.

The jump in prices is due to multiple reasons, with one of the prominent factors being the demand for safe-haven investments.

Gold rates in Hyderabad near all-time high

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 73,400, while 24-carat gold has surged to Rs 80,070.

These figures reflect a 2.65 percent increase in gold prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold compared to the beginning of the month.

At the start of January, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500, and 24-carat gold was at Rs 78,000.

Today’s rates have climbed by Rs 400 for 22-carat gold and Rs 430 for 24-carat gold, contributing to the overall monthly increase in prices. This hike has pushed gold rates in Hyderabad close to an all-time high.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is not an isolated event. Other major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, have also experienced significant increases in gold rates.

With gold traditionally viewed as a safe-haven investment, the market has seen a surge in consumer interest across the country.

Key factors driving prices

Several global and domestic factors are contributing to the rising gold rates in Hyderabad and other cities.

Some of these factors include US Federal Reserve rate cuts, geopolitical tensions, “Trump 2.0,” and increased buying by central banks.

The skyrocketing gold rates in Hyderabad raise concerns about a potential drop in domestic demand.

The future of gold prices in Hyderabad will largely depend on several factors, including decisions by the US Federal Reserve, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and global market trends. Any significant developments in these areas could lead to further fluctuations in gold prices.