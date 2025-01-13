Gold reserve discovered in Indus River in Pakistan

Pakistan has discovered a gold reserve in the Indus River sparking hope of economic prosperity in the country. Reportedly the river in the country’s Punjab near Attock is said to be carrying gold deposits.

This discovery has sparked widespread attention as experts estimate the gold’s value to be around 80,0000 crore Pakistani rupees. If verified, this discovery could bring significant economic benefits to the region and potentially change the economic landscape of Pakistan.

As the news about the gold reserve spread, locals began mining the Indus River bed However, this mining is largely illegal, with heavy machinery often used for extraction. According to a report by Times of India, the government of Pakistan has enforced Section 144, a legal measure designed to prevent illegal mining.

In terms of economic prospects, it is yet to be known whether the gold can be extracted. The Pakistan government has not given any official statement yet. With an estimated value of 600 billion Pakistan rupees, this newfound wealth could help alleviate some of the country’s financial challenges, including its national debt. If mined responsibly, these gold deposits could generate substantial revenue for the government and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

The Indus River is one of the oldest and longest rivers in the world playing a vital role in the development of one of the earliest civilizations. The Indus Valley Civilization flourished along its banks between 3300 and 1300 BCE marking an era of great prosperity.

As per media reports, before the 1947 partition, the Indus River was entirely within India which was central to the rise of the Indus Valley Civilization. Today, it flows through India and Pakistan continuing to hold immense historical and cultural significance for both nations.