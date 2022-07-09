Gold seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized gold valued at Rs 1.20 crore from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) apprehended a male passenger who arrived by EK-526 from Dubai on Thursday. Officials said he tried to smuggle 2,290 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.20 crore by concealing it in his suitcase’s rods.

The accused was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress, officials said.

This came a day after the Air Intelligence Unit apprehended a female passenger who tried to smuggle 1,237 grams gold, valued at Rs 64.38 lakh by concealing in her rectum. She had also arrived by EK-526 from Dubai.