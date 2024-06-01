Gold smuggling: DRI suspects involvement of more AI Express crew members

a cabin crew members was arrested after 960 grams of gold concealed in a compound form was found in her body.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 1:22 pm IST
Gold smuggling: DRI suspects involvement of more AI Express crew members
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: After arresting two cabin crew members of Air India Express for allegedly smuggling gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified the probe suspecting role of more crew members in the crime.

The DRI arrested 26-year-old Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata and a member of the cabin crew on the flight from Muscat, in the wee hours of Friday.

She was taken into custody after 960 grams of gold concealed in a compound form was found in her body.

MS Education Academy

The DRI had also picked up her senior colleague – Sohail, who hails from Kannur, and is suspected to be the key person in the smuggling of gold.

After getting some fresh leads, the DRI intensified the probe as it suspected the involvement of more cabin crew members in smuggling gold.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 1:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button