Gold worth over Rs 93.26 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Customs Department late on Tuesday night seized over 1.52 kgs of gold, estimated to be worth over Ra 93.26 lakh, in two different separate incidents at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad city, officials said.

The official informed further that the seizures were made from the two passengers who had arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

In the first incident, officials said based on passenger profiling and surveillance, they intercepted a passenger and took him to a special area inside the airport.

“During the screening, 810 grams of Gold were found concealed inside the passenger’s garments. The cost of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 49.47 lakh,” the officer said.

In the second incident, 717 grams of gold were found concealed inside the garments of the other passenger.

“The cost of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 43.70 lakh,” he added.

More details are awaited.