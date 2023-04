Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport Shamshabad caught a passenger who was found smuggling gold and seized 210 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.94 lakh.

Officials stated that a passenger arrived from Dubai via Riyadh on SV – 750 flight on Monday and had concealed the gold in the form of a capsule. On suspicion, he was checked and the gold was found on him.

Further investigation is on.