Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Hyderabad customs on Saturday seized 268 grams of gold from a passenger at the Shamshabad RGI Airport.



The value of the seized gold is around Rs 12.07 lakh.

On specific information, the customs officials detained Ahmed Abdul Rahman, who arrived from Kuwait on flight number KU 373 and seized the material from him. Further investigation is underway.