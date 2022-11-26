Telangana gets four new GATE exam centers; check details of new towns

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that the number of exam centers for the GATE exam has been increased to 11 from the existing number of 7 towns in the state of Telangana.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy thanked Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan for the allocation and said that the move happened as a response to his letter in the past over the matter.

The new towns include Adilabad, Medak, Kothagudem, and Nalgonda along with the existing towns of Nizamabad, Suryapet, Khammam, Kodad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

The Chairman of GATE-Jam 2023 Rayala Suresh Kumar wrote to Kishan Reddy informing him of the matter.