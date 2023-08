Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport, Hyderabad, caught a passenger who was allegedly smuggling gold and recovered 471 grams of the metal from him on Friday.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai had concealed the gold in his luggage by spraying it on his clothes and attempted to smuggle it into the country.

The Customs officials on suspicion checked the passenger and recovered the gold valued at Rs 28.1 lakh. Further investigation is on.