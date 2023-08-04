Train firing: KTR vows govt job, 2BHK flat for slain Saifuddin’s kin

Telangana IT and Municipal Development minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday, on behalf of the BRS party, assured a 2BHK flat and a government job for the wife and family of slain Hyderabad resident, Syed Saifuddin.

Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Bazarghat, was one among the three Muslim passengers shot dead by an RPF constable on Monday, July 31.

The RPF constable, Chetan Singh, shot dead four persons, including his senior, aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express after an altercation took a communal turn.

KTR made the announcement, on the second day of the 3-day Telangana Assembly session currently underway, in response to a request by All India Majlis e Ettehadul Muslimeen floor leader Akaruddin Owaisi.

He also announced fixed deposits of Rs 2 lakh each for each one of the three daughters of the victim aged– 6, 2.5 years and 6 months, on behalf of the party.

