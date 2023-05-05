Gold worth Rs 42L concealed in rectum seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday caught a passenger who was smuggling gold and seized 679 grams of gold from him.

The passenger who arrived by flight from Riyadh in the afternoon had concealed the gold in the form of four capsules and concealed it in his rectum. On suspicion, the customs officials checked him and recovered the gold.

The gold seized is valued at Rs 42,26,775. The alleged smuggled gold was seized and further investigation is in progress.