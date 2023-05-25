Gold worth Rs 42L seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport caught a male passenger who arrived by flight from Muscat and attempted to smuggle gold.

The passenger was found to be carrying gold paste which was concealed in his rectum. The passenger belongs to Madhya Pradesh.

The customs officials seized 685.7 grams of gold which is valued at Rs 42,78,768. Further investigation is underway.

In the past week, Customs officials seized gold valued at over Rs 1.81 crore and Rs 1.13 crore from passengers who had arrived at the airport from Dubai and Riyadh.

Also Read Gold valued over Rs 1.81 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

On Wednesday, acting on specific information, the Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on Emirates flight EK-524 at 3 a.m.

On checking the person and baggage, Customs officials found an emergency light. On thorough checking of the emergency light, gold in the shape of a battery weighing 2,915 grams was found to be concealed in the battery portion of the emergency light.

The gold recovered was valued at Rs 1,81,60,450.

The Customs officials seized the same and arrested the passenger under the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

On Tuesday, gold worth over Rs 1.13 crore was seized from three passengers who had arrived from Riyadh.