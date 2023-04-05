Gold worth Rs 50 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

12 cut pieces of gold bar and 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10 gm worth Rs 49,71,736 was concealed inside chargeable torch light.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs have seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The male passenger who arrived from Doha by flight landed at 08. 45 am today was searched following which the recovery was made.

“On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10 Gms valued at Rs.49,71,736 concealed inside chargeable torch light were found.

“The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs,” the officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

